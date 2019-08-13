{{featured_button_text}}
Spencer Reese Lewis

Nov. 5, 2018 — Aug. 7, 2019

GREENWICH — Spencer Reese Lewis, passed away peacefully at the age of 9 months on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.

He was born on Nov. 5, 2018 in Glens Falls, he was the son of David J. Lewis and Andrea R. Benway.

From his first day in this world, Spencer was a fighter. Everyone who came in contact with him, fell in love. Spencer was an all-around happy baby that made everyone who met him fall in love with his big, contagious smile.

He was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Catherine Benway; his paternal great-grandparents, Pete and Frances DeLong, Bea Chadwick and Shirley Graves.

He is survived his father, David J. Lewis and his mother, Andrea R. Benway; his sisters, Justice Harris, Liberty Benway and his twin sister, Serenity Lewis; his paternal grandparents, Pam and Bill Graves; his maternal grandfather, Patrick Benway; his maternal great-grandmother, Joanne “Nana” Moffitt; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

All services for Spencer will be private.

Memorial donations may be sent to the Albany NICU, 43 New Scotland Ave., Albany, NY 12208.

Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.

