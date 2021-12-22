Spencer L. Winterburn

GRANVILLE — Spencer Lloyd Winterburn, age 77, died peacefully at home on Dec. 11, 2021, after a long illness.

Spencer was born in Littlebury, Essex, England the son of Herbert and Murial “Sherry” (Graham-Dunn) Innes.

He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Susan G. Winterburn; also survived by a son, Barry Winterburn and his wife Jenn; and five grandchildren: Christian, Jakob, Ryan, McKenzie and Sydni; two sisters also survive Spencer: Rosemary Medina of Concord, NC and Judy Guimond of Queensbury. Also, several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Crispen Winterburn of Manchester, NH.

Spencer spent the majority of his life in dedication to his God, Jehovah. He was a faithful witness to Jehovah and the truths in the Bible. He was sure of the Bible’s promise of a resurrection in God’s new system on earth, as promised in Revelation 21:4.

Thanks to all the friends and spiritual companions who have been supportive through the years. Thanks also for all the doctors and nurses who have cared for him. A special thanks to High Peaks Hospice (Vicki, Karianne, Rick and others) for their care at the end.

Any memorial remembrances may be made by donation to Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 168 Beckwith Road, Whitehall, NY 12887. Please share your memories and expressions of comfort through www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com or poststar.com/obits.

A memorial talk will be given via zoom on Jan. 2, 2022, at 1 p.m. Check the funeral home website for login information.