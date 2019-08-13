Aug. 6, 1940 — Aug. 9, 2019
HUDSON FALLS — Spencer H. Baldwin, 79, of Dean Road in Hudson Falls, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
Born on Aug. 6, 1940 in Whitehall, he was the son of the late James and Marjorie (Crouch) Baldwin.
After his graduation from Granville High School, he joined the U.S. Army. During his service, he was selected 4th Army Soldier of the year.
In 1963, he joined the machinist apprentice program at Sandy Hill Iron and Brass in Hudson Falls and retired in 1995, as manufacturing manager. During his retirement, he and his wife, Sandra, traveled extensively throughout the U.S., visiting all but one of the major national parks and the Caribbean.
Spencer enjoyed spending time with friends and family, traveling, caring for his lawn and garden and just enjoying life. He was a kind and thoughtful man, who will be missed by many friends.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, James Baldwin.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sandra (Bain) Baldwin; his sons, Scott (Stephanie Schulze) and Stephen and his wife, Laurie (Nolan) Baldwin; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.
Burial will be private and interment will be at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in the town of Stillwater.
A celebration of Spencer’s life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.