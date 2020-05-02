Sophie Marie Hansa

She loved to garden and was an excellent cook and baker. She took great pleasure in making an abundance of delicious Syrian foods and amazing pies to feed family and friends. No one ever left Sophie’s table hungry. Sophie loved to travel; her favorite destinations included Hawaii, Mexico, Italy, Caribbean cruises and many trips in the Untied States. Sophie was the life of the party and a real social butterfly. She loved dining out, family gatherings, parties, dancing, and enjoying a cocktail or two. Sophie loved long car rides through the countryside especially during the autumn season, when the foliage was at its peak. Sophie was a huge animal lover whom had many pets during her lifetime, and always fed strays. She also enjoyed attending Adirondack Red Wings hockey games at the former Glens Falls Civic Center. Most of all, family was No. 1 to Sophie, she loved them with all her heart. She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend to all.