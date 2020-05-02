Sophie Marie Hansa

Nov. 16, 1922 — April 28, 2020
GLENS FALLS — Sophie Marie Ferris Hansa, 97, was called into the arms of our Lord on April 28, 2020, at the Glens Falls Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, after contracting COVID-19.
Born on Nov. 16, 1922 in Glens Falls, New York, Sophie was the youngest daughter of the late George and Jennie (Abbott) Ferris, who emigrated here from Syria. She grew up in Glens Falls along with her six sisters and one brother.
Sophie was a very loving and generous person, always putting others before herself; she was a dedicated caregiver to many family members over the years.
Sophie was a dedicated parishioner of St. Georges Orthodox Church in South Glens Falls. She was active in her church’s Ladies Society, taking part in food and bake sales, and working BINGO in the church hall.
She loved to garden and was an excellent cook and baker. She took great pleasure in making an abundance of delicious Syrian foods and amazing pies to feed family and friends. No one ever left Sophie’s table hungry. Sophie loved to travel; her favorite destinations included Hawaii, Mexico, Italy, Caribbean cruises and many trips in the Untied States. Sophie was the life of the party and a real social butterfly. She loved dining out, family gatherings, parties, dancing, and enjoying a cocktail or two. Sophie loved long car rides through the countryside especially during the autumn season, when the foliage was at its peak. Sophie was a huge animal lover whom had many pets during her lifetime, and always fed strays. She also enjoyed attending Adirondack Red Wings hockey games at the former Glens Falls Civic Center. Most of all, family was No. 1 to Sophie, she loved them with all her heart. She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend to all.
Sophie was a very hard worker who for many years was employed by Clarks Glove Factory on Elm Street in Glens Falls. She would always tell us that if overtime was asked “I was the first to raise my hand”. Sophie also worked at St. Mary’s Academy in Glens Falls, in charge of the cafeteria. She loved being around all the kids, and would be more than happy to make peanut butter toast for them when asked, at no charge, as long as the principal wasn’t watching. She also worked at her family’s businesses for many years, The Blue Sky Restaurant, and the Boston Candy Kitchen, where she became known and loved by so many customers.
Besides her parents, Sophie is predeceased by her six sisters and their husbands, Mary Toney (Michael), Martha Shimas (Joseph), Esther George (Abraham), Sarah Moses, (Abraham), Bertha Nahra (Gabriel), Elizabeth Stevens (Noel); her one brother George Ferris; her former husband Robert (Buddy) Hansa, and his parents Frederick and Emily Hansa.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter Emily LaPier and her husband, Thomas, of Queensbury; her granddaughter Jessica LeBlanc and her husband, Jason, of Queensbury; her granddaughter Kara Winslow of Queensbury; her granddaughter Nicole Rohwedder and her fiancé, Mikel, of Marietta, Georgia; her great-grandsons Jacob and Jaxon LeBlanc; her great-granddaughters Avery and Lenora Rohwedder; her sister-in-law Louise Ferris of Glens Falls, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank all the staff at the Glens Falls Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, for their wonderful care, and love for Sophie. We would love to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the following nurses who provided compassion and kindness during her stay and throughout her illness, Patty Ross, Michelle Kruzinski, Patty Hood and Dawn Mango-Reid, and her wonderful physical therapist Chris Graves. In addition, a special thank you to her in home caregiver Nancy Harrington, who always went above and beyond with her love, home cooked meals, and exceptional skills caring for Sophie.
Due to the pandemic, graveside service will be private for the family. Family and friends will be invited to share in a celebration of Sophie’s life, which will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Sophie’s memory to Saint George’s Orthodox Church P.O. Box 1474, 55 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.
Arrangements are under the direction of Singletons Sullivan Potter Funeral Home in Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com
