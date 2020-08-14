Sophie M. Bender

She was an avid sportswoman. She began playing baseball at a young age and had played in Madison Square Garden and the Boston Garden. She and her sister, Stephie were renowned as short stop and third baseman for the Stamford Nutmegs who were state and New England champions throughout the 1940’s. They were approached by Max Carey and offered a contract to play professional hardball with the All-American Girls Baseball League during World War II. They ultimately turned down the offer, not wanting to break up their New England championship team. In later years, Sophie continued to share her love of the game by coaching her daughter’s Miss Softball America teams to numerous championship titles. She was also an accomplished bowler.