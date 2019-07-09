June 23, 1926—July 3, 2019
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Sophie Bushey slipped away peacefully in her sleep at her home on July 3, 2019 at the age of 93.
Born on June 23, 1926, in Huntington, New York, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Helen (Nogiewich) Horly.
Sophie grew up and worked on the family’s farm. She graduated from Huntington High School in 1940. Her father came through Ellis Island from Russia and she taught her father to read and write English. After high school, she worked various jobs over the years including a telephone operator at New York Telephone Company and as a secretary at the Woodbury Lumber Company. After years of being a stay-at-home, Sophie re-entered the workforce as a kitchen worker in the South Glens Falls School System where she spent time at each of the schools and eventually became cook manager at Ballard Road Elementary, where she worked until her retirement.
Sophie was married to Donald C. Bushey in 1956 until his passing in 2005.
Sophie will always be remembered for her warm smile and sunny disposition. She was always a kind and caring person with a sly sense of humor and was forever doing something thoughtful to help out a family member, friend or a stranger when they were having a difficult time. Her grandchildren remember fondly that she was never without Fruit Rollups when she came to visit. She enjoyed just about everything and loved learning new things. She enjoyed fishing for many years. Sophie was an avid Bingo player, loved getting scratch-off tickets and usually was very lucky. She was also a very good card player and played nearly every week with her neighbors. She was the master of many crafts—rug hooking, sewing (including her daughter’s wedding gown), upholstery, cake decorating, knitting, but mostly she will always be remembered for her crocheting. She was a prolific crocheter and loved to gift the fruits of her labor. Sophie was very proud of her Polish heritage and made awesome pierogies. Sophie was a lover of animals, especially her parrots. She loved and lived life to the fullest with joy and enthusiasm.
Sophie leaves behind two daughters, Diann “D” Bushey, who lived with her and took care of her during her last years and made it possible for her to live out her last days at home as she wished; Donna (Mosca) Hamell and her husband, Rene; two grandchildren, Jessica Goosey and her husband, James; Kevin Hamell and his wife, Amanda; three great-grandchildren, Wyatt Goosey, Everett Goosey and Amelia Hamell; twin brothers that she cherished, Jacob and George Horly; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and her special friend, Angie Jewson.
At Sophie’s request, there will be no calling hours or services. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
The family wishes to thank Deb Shay of Moreau Family Health; Ben Nichols of the Office of the Aging, whose support, guidance and caring helped so much throughout the years; to Home Helpers Bryanna Lynn Park, Rebecca Turnbull and Janelle Monroe for their loving care; the Homeward Bound Program, especially Glen Anderson for the kind, respectful and compassionate care over the many years; to the Eddy and the amazing nurses for the greatly appreciated help; to Hospice with their organized, helpful, compassionate group of people who were there when we needed them most; to the Glens Falls Hospital Emergency Room staff that took care of Sophie respectfully each time she came in; to Kilmer’s of Fort Edward for making one of the most difficult times as comfortable as possible with class and care; and lastly to each and every person that reached out and helped in whatever way along the way, no matter how small, it was greatly appreciated.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sophie’s memory to Moreau EMS, The Alzheimer’s Association or North County Wild Care.
Live each day like Sophie would and be kind.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
