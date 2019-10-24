FORT EDWARD — Sophie Arcuri, 89, beloved mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.
Born in Argyle, she was the youngest daughter of the late Demitri (Mike) Suszko and Barbara (Oryniak) Suszko, immigrants from Russia and Poland at the turn of the century. She grew up on their farm in Argyle and milked cows with her sister, Giggy, before school.
On July 13, 1952, Sophie married the love of her life, Albert J. Arcuri, at St. Joseph’s Church in Fort Edward. He sadly passed on May 21, 2015.
For many years, Sophie worked at a variety of office jobs, including Bentley’s Insurance, General Electric, International Brotherhood of Pulp and Paper Workers, and then she retired from The Farmers Home Administration in Fort Edward.
Sophie enjoyed painting and took several oil painting classes at the Fort Edward Art Center. In later years, she had some of her paintings made into greeting cards and they were sold to benefit her stroke support group. She also loved reading, auctions and garage sales. She and Albert were members of the Fort Edward Historical Society and communicants of St. Joseph’s Church. She often spoke fondly about her upbringing on the farm and also of her home on Oak Street in Hudson Falls, where she moved as a teen. She and Albert lived there too, after marrying and the birth of their first child. Then they built their lifelong home in Fort Edward.
Through the years, Sophie always stayed close with her sisters and their families, hosting annual holiday gatherings. She was a loving mother to her three girls and was always ready with advice and a hug. Her kindness to all and her unique sense of humor will be missed.
Besides her parents and husband, she was also predeceased by her sisters, Nellie Tatko, Mary Koncikowski, Ann LaSarso and Genevieve (Giggy) Norton. The Suszko sisters are together again.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Barbara Davis and her husband, Jim, of Saratoga Springs, Janet Suprise of Ware, Massachusetts and Karen Sabo and her husband, Chris, of Queensbury; her grandchildren, Julie (Suprise) Burton, Emily Suprise, Madeline (Sabo) Neumeister, Alexander Sabo, Benjamin Sabo, Grace Davis and Evan Davis; as well as her great-grandchildren, Aja Suprise, Aniya Suprise Burton, Enrique Burton Jr. and Christopher Suprise; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A service and Mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at St. Joseph’s Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward. There will be no calling hours.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward. To post online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
The family is extremely grateful for the wonderful and supportive care of the many individuals from The Community Hospice in Saratoga. (www.communityhospice.org).
