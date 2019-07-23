October 25, 1926—July 22, 2019
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Sophia Isaacs, 92, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Home of the Good Shepherd.
Born on Oct. 25, 1926 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Minnie (George) Michaels, whom immigrated from Syria.
Sophia was very involved in her hometown medical community; her position as a medical assistant with Dr. HA Bartholomew for 35 years was one of her proudest and most gratifying achievements.
Sophia was a driving force in forming the medical assistants association, with chapters throughout NY State. She held both NY State and national officer’s positions with the AAMA.
One of Sophia’s greatest memories was having lunch at the White House with President Richard Nixon. The event was for the Medical Assistants Group, and Mrs. Nixon was particularly gracious.
Sophia was a communicant of St. George’s Orthodox Church in South Glens Falls, very involved with fundraising, especially when it came time to make her famous stuffed grape leaves, Syrian bread, and bitlawa. One of Sophia’s greatest passions was cooking for family, friends, and anyone who knocked on the door. Sophia was a former Girl Scout leader and mentor to many neighborhood kids in their home on Sanford Street.
Raised on Dix Avenue along with her two sisters, Marie (Bill) Noonan and Karena (Sam) Saleem, there was always something going on in the neighborhood.
Sophia attended Abraham Wing Elementary and Glens Falls Junior and Senior High Schools. She was junior and senior class president, performed in numerous school productions, and became lifelong friends with all of her classmates, many of which stayed in constant contact and made visits as often as possible. Cheerleading, working at her Dad’s market on the corner of Dix and Cherry Streets, piano and voice lessons, school activities and fun was what Sophia was all about.
Sophia and her beloved husband, Michael enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends in their Florida home, needless to say, everywhere Sophia went she made friends.
In addition to her parents, Sophia was predeceased by her husband, Michael; and her sisters, Marie and Karena.
Survivors include her two sons, Jack (Barbara) Isaacs of Kingston, and Jim (Lynn) Isaacs of Germantown, Tennessee; her four grandchildren, Nick (Jennifer) Isaacs, Carly (David) Marshall, Laura Isaacs, and Isabel Isaacs; as well as the lights of her life, her great grandchildren, Ayla Isaacs, Kinley Isaacs, and Jackson Marshall. Sophia adored all of her many, many nieces and nephews, Donna Slack, the “daughter” she never had and for her amazing care she gave Sophia over the years and dear friend, Sarah Prototo.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 25, at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, Main St., South Glens Falls.
Sophia will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband, Mike at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National VA Cemetery, Duell Road, Schuylerville.
Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.
In lieu of flowers, Sophia requests that memorial donations be offered to St. George Orthodox Church.
Sophia was truly grateful to all of her caregivers and to the staff at The Terrace in Queensbury, Home of The Good Shepard in South Glens Falls and Hospice of Saratoga. Kindness, compassion, and love was abundant and appreciated.
GOD saw that you were tired and a cure was not to be, so he put his arms around you and said “Sophia, come home to me.” A golden heart stopped beating, hardworking hands at rest; God broke our hearts to show us, he took one of the best. We will all miss you!
Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting our website: www.sbfuneralhome.com.
