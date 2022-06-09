April 25, 1944—June 6, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Sonya Eckhardt, 78, of Queensbury, passed away Monday, June 6, 2022 at her home peacefully, in her sleep, the way she would have wanted.

Born April 25, 1944 in Ticonderoga, she was the daughter of the late Alfred “Stub” Tucker and Josephine Mea (Moore) Thompson.

She was a graduate of Ticonderoga High School, going on to attend Austin Beauty School and studied under the great Vidal Sassoon in Montreal.

Sonya was a world-renowned mixologist, creating liquid masterpieces from Malaysia, Australia and our very own Lake George. She was best known from Mario’s Restaurant, the Tiki Resort and spent many years at the Au Bon Pain Cafe of Glens Falls Hospital.

Sonya loved to work but her passion was people. Often heading to work many hours early just to catch up on the latest gossip.

Sonya was a social butterfly who deeply enjoyed story telling. When she was not working, she loved to crochet, and travel, spending several years in Malaysia, Canada, and wintered in Australia.

Her whole world was her family. Her children were he pride and joy and her grandchildren, well, they were saints at birth, cherishing all the moments she spent with them.

In addition to her parents, her son Mark Eckhardt passed away before her on May 23, 2021.

Survivors include her loving husband of 27 years, Robert Eckhardt, of Queensbury; and her children: Dana (Kimberly) Perkins, of North Anson, ME, Tammy-Jo (Duff Hilpertshauser) Creeden, of Queensbury, Donald (Becky) Gray, of Argyle, Russell Eckhardt, of Denmark, Scott (Alex) Eckhardt, and Kimberly Eckhardt, both of Melbourne, Australia; she is also survived by her grandchildren: Zachary Perkins, Tamdan Creeden, Paul (PJ) Creeden, Damon, Hunter and Hayden Gray; her brothers: Floyd (Regina) Tucker of Ticonderoga, Levi Thompson of Corinth and Douglas (Dawn) Thompson; along with several nieces, nephews; and great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may call from 4–6 p.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

Funeral services will be held privately for the family and those who wish to make online condolences can do so at sbfuneralhome.com.