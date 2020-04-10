× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BOLTON LANDING — On April 8, Sonja Deanne Klykken-Urtz of Bolton Landing was called home into God’s merciful arms. A 14-year journey with breast cancer would have discouraged most people. Not Sonja. She turned adversity into a love of life and God. She freely shared her positive outlook, radiant smile, and infectious laugh with everyone she met. In her far-too-short 47 years on Earth, she spread several lifetimes’ worth of kindness and generosity to those around her.

Sonja cared for everyone, quietly and without expecting anything in return. When anyone needed it, she baked, cooked, delivered, visited, collected, mailed, hugged, listened, and supported them. She fought for causes close to her, like breast cancer awareness, and those far removed, like lost dogs — no matter where they were from! She was both strong and soft, and she gave everything she had to others.