Jan. 21, 1931—Jan. 13, 2022

NEWCOMB, N.Y. — Sonia (Friberg) McSpedon passed away on January 13, 2022, eight days shy of her 91st Birthday.

Sonia was born on January 21, 1931, in Dobbs Ferry, N.Y. She was the second child of Henning Friberg and Gerda (Forsberg) Friberg, who each immigrated from Sweden. Her childhood was spent in Irvington, N.Y, and she graduated from Irvington High School.

Sonia met the love of her life, William J. McSpedon when she was 19. Their relationship quickly became long-distance while William served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War; while he was away, they maintained their courtship through daily letters. After his discharge, they were married on May 30, 1953. They raised their three sons: William, John, and James, in Carmel, N.Y.

Sonia worked as a secretary after high school but was always drawn to the nursing profession. She changed careers while her sons were still in grade school, first volunteering as a nurse’s aide, then earning her LPN certificate. After working as an LPN for several years, she went back to school and earned an RN degree from Dutchess Community College. She worked at Northern Westchester Hospital in Mt. Kisco, N.Y.

After William’s retirement, the couple moved to Newcomb, N.Y., which served as home base for their travels to visit their grandchildren and explore each of the 50 states. In addition to travel, Sonia loved animals, gardening, reading, listening to music, solving crossword puzzles, and being unbeatable at Scrabble. She is remembered for her kindness, mischievous spirit, determination, and love of family. She will be missed.

Sonia was predeceased by her husband, William; her sons: William and James; and her brother, Enar. She is survived by her son: John and his wife Elaine of Temple, TX; her son William’s wife Elaine of East Berne, N.Y.; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held in the spring at the Newcomb Methodist Cemetery, State Route 28N, in Newcomb, N.Y.

The family suggests memorial take the form of donations to the Newcomb Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad, 20 Marcy Lane, Newcomb, N.Y. 12852.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home, Schroon Lake, N.Y. To offer online condolences, please visit www.edwardlkellyfuneralhome.com.