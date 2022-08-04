Sister Sandra Tripp, CSJ

May 19, 1946—July 28, 2022

LATHAM — Sister Sandra Tripp died on July 28, 2022 at the age of 76 in the 57th year of her religious life. Sister Sandy was born on May 19, 1946 in Glens Falls, NY, the daughter of Margaret and Ivan Tripp. She attended Fort Edward grade and high schools, graduating in 1965. Sister Sandy entered the Sisters of Saint Joseph on September 15, 1965, pronounced her first vows on August 6, 1968 and her final vows on August 5, 1972. Sister Sandy earned her bachelor’s degree from Oswego State University in 1976 in elementary education and her master’s degree from Albany State in 1981.

Sister Sandy was deeply beloved by her family, friends, colleagues and students. She had a wonderful sense of humor that was contagious. She was innovative, creative and flexible with a heart filled with compassion. If someone was needed for a task, Sister Sandy was there, be it working in the community laundry, driving a school bus or ministering in the infirmary. In 1985, after teaching in area Catholic schools, Sister Sandy became administrator of St. Marie’s School in Cohoes, NY, which subsequently became Cohoes Consolidated Catholic School. She served as co-principal for 13 years and brought her organizational, professional and personal skills to bear. Her influence is still palpable in the many friendships she shared with the teachers, parents and students from the school.

In August of 1998, Sister Sandy joined the Community Life Team and for four years ministered to the needs of the retired and infirm sisters with empathy, love and skill. Following this, Sister Sandy became administrator of the Provincial House and for 6 years fulfilled the many duties associated with this position with professionalism, expertise and her hallmark qualities of humor and hospitality. In 2008, Sister Sandy assumed the duties of transportation coordinator, managing cars, drivers and appointments for the sisters. Simultaneously, for the next 12 years, Sister Sandy cared for the Marcella Community of women who reside there. In 2020, Sister Sandy retired after a life lived in service for others. Sister Sandy once remarked that the greatest gift God had given her was her vocation and she bore witness to that statement daily. She is mourned by her family, community, friends and Shaker Pointe residents, her lifelong friend Sister Ann Marie O’ Rourke and her dearest companion and caregiver Sister Marcia Blair.

Sister Sandy is survived by her sister and brother-in-law Karen and Patrick Bushman, her brother and sister-law Mike and Darlene Tripp, her brother Ivan (Bill) and several nieces and nephews. Her wake will be at St. Joseph’s Provincial House on Friday, August 5 at 9 a.m. followed by her funeral at 10:30 a.m. It is open to the Sisters of Saint Joseph and her immediate family. Contributions in Sister’s memory may be made to The Office of Mission Advancement, St. Joseph’s Provincial House, 385 Watervliet-Shaker Road, Latham, NY.

