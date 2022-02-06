Jan. 6, 1929—Nov. 6, 2021

BARHAMSVILLE, VA — Sister Mary Agnes Pezzulo, PCC, of the Poor Clare Colettine community in Barhamsville, VA, passed into eternity to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 at the age of 92, surrounded by her religious family at the Bethlehem Monastery of Poor Clares.

Sister Mary Agnes was born Yolanda Pezzulo on Jan. 6, 1929 in Ticonderoga, NY, one of eight children born to Salvatore and Maria (Scialdone) Pezzulo, both Italian immigrants. Yolanda was the valedictorian of the Ticonderoga High School Class of 1946. She joined her sister, Catherine (Pezzulo) D’Amato and brother, O’Neil Pezzulo as valedictorians of their respective class years at Ticonderoga High School.

Her younger brother, Salvatore “Ted” Pezzulo, was a Shakespearian actor and later a playwright in New York City until his untimely death in 1979. He taught high school in Glens Falls for several years. Sister Mary Agnes attended Siena College in Loudonville, NY, where she discerned her vocation.

She first entered the Monastery of our Lady of Guadalupe in Roswell, NM in 1955 and made her First Profession of Vows on August 22, 1957 followed by her Solemn Vows on October 1, 1960. After living many happy years in that community she was chosen to travel east to Virginia to help rebuild the Poor Clare Bethlehem Monastery in Newport News, VA in 1972. In 2004, the Sisters relocated to the present site of the monastery in Barhamsville, VA.

In addition to her parents, she was pre-deceased by her brothers, O’Neil, Joseph, and Ted “Salvatore” Pezzulo and sisters, Catherine D’Amato, Josephine Wheelock, Carmela Pezzulo and Toni Marie Coleman.

She is survived by her brother-in-law, Lee Coleman of Glens Falls; and her sister–in-law, Rosalie Pezzulo of Queensbury; and many nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 at the Bethlehem Monastery of Poor Clares, 5500 Holly Fork Road, Barhamsville, VA 23011. The burial was private following the Funeral Mass in the Cloistered Cemetery.