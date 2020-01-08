Sidney Paul Timms
May 21, 1941 — Jan. 5, 2020

QUEENSBURY — Sidney Paul Timms, 78, of Queensbury passed away unexpectedly during a courageous battle with cancer, on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital with his loving family by his side.

Born on May 21, 1941 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Sidney H. and Marjorie (Gandron) Timms.

He attended Queensbury High School, where he had a love for playing soccer.

On March 28, 1987, Paul married his soulmate, Elaine Carpenter and they enjoyed 31 years of loving marriage.

Paul had a love for his country and decided to join the U.S. Navy. While serving active duty, he was a proud member of the Construction Battalion (Seabees). He served during the Cuban Missile Crisis aboard the USS Independence CV-62 before retiring from the military in 2001.

He was a partner with his father in the logging industry, worked in construction locally and was a life member at the VFW Post 2475.

Paul enjoyed fishing, hunting, working in his yard and loved to can his homegrown food for everyone. He made friends easily because of his kindness and warmth. Paul was one of the most generous men around and was happy when his bride was happy. He loved being a family man and homebody; he always looked forward to when his family and friends stopped to visit.

Paul was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend who will be missed by all.

In addition to his parents, Paul was predeceased by his brothers, Charles ‘Rod’ Timms and Gary D. Timms; his sister, Barbara Rawson; his nephews, Luke, Jacob and Scott; his brother-in-law, Peter Partridge and sister-in-law, Marie Pfeiffer; and his cousin, Shirley Ann Forth.

He is survived by his loving wife, Elaine (Carpenter) Timms; his children, Tamara Bapp and her husband, Tyrone of Queensbury, and Todd Timms of Glens Falls; his step-son, who was like a son to him, Tom Kelly and his wife, MaryBeth of Wake Forest, North Carolina; three sisters, Donna Partridge, Florence McAuley and her husband, John, and Diane Timms; grandchildren, Tyann Bapp, Tyrone Bapp Jr., Tylynn Bapp, Maddie Kelly, and Caitlin (Catie) Kelly; his great-granddaughter, Mia Bapp; and his grand dog, Elway. Paul is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Kathy Dutra and her husband Mark, Laurie Winans and Darlene Timms; along with his brother-in-law, Bud Rawson; special aunt, Shirley Valastro; cousin, Dixie Terry; and many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services for family and friends will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Pine View Cemetery, Quaker Road, Queensbury.

Donations can be made to the CR Wood Cancer Center, 102 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 or your local Disabled Veterans organization.

The family would like to express their gratitude to all the staff at the Cancer Center and ICU Unit at Glens Falls Hospital for all their care and support during this difficult time.

Those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Sidney Timms as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

