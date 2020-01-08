May 21, 1941 — Jan. 5, 2020

QUEENSBURY — Sidney Paul Timms, 78, of Queensbury passed away unexpectedly during a courageous battle with cancer, on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital with his loving family by his side.

Born on May 21, 1941 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Sidney H. and Marjorie (Gandron) Timms.

He attended Queensbury High School, where he had a love for playing soccer.

On March 28, 1987, Paul married his soulmate, Elaine Carpenter and they enjoyed 31 years of loving marriage.

Paul had a love for his country and decided to join the U.S. Navy. While serving active duty, he was a proud member of the Construction Battalion (Seabees). He served during the Cuban Missile Crisis aboard the USS Independence CV-62 before retiring from the military in 2001.

He was a partner with his father in the logging industry, worked in construction locally and was a life member at the VFW Post 2475.

