Dec. 30, 1927—March 28, 2022

ARGYLE — Sibyl S. Ketcham, 94, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022 at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Born December 30, 1927 in Argyle, NY, she was the daughter of the late Ray and Ethel (Jolly) Stout.

Sibyl graduated from Argyle High School, and was employed as an operator for Bell Telephone, a cafeteria worker at Argyle School District, and later by Sheridan Medical.

On April 6, 1947, Sibyl married Charles Ketcham at the Argyle United Methodist Church, and together they raised their family until his passing on January 2, 1981.

Sibyl was a lifelong member of the Argyle United Methodist Church, and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She will be fondly remembered by the community for her fabulous pies. Sibyl was independent and outgoing. She always had a kind word for everyone and genuinely liked everyone she met. She was a great cook, and always hosted family holidays at her home where she made sure there was always enough for everyone. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she is predeceased by her siblings; Lola Roods, Marjorie Marotta, Boyd Stout, Janet Sheridan, Colin Stout, Gloria Calhoun, Gerald Stout, Arylus Stout, and Muriel Stone, as well as her daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and James Noonan.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Ronnie Ketcham and Sandy Worthington (Jeff); her grandchildren: Tasha Mercado (Philip), Gregg Noonan (Marlene), Jonathan Noonan (Kassy), Kyle Ketcham (Jillian), Ashley Butler (Paul), Nathaniel Gillis (Nolan), Greta Worthington (Luke), Logan Coltey (Lester), and Jacob Worthington; her great-grandchildren: Brynn, Aislin, Rhyan, Gavin, Alexander, Grace, Madyson, Leighton, and Lucy; her sister Jewel Coats; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022 at the Argyle United Methodist Church, 14 Sheridan Street, Argyle, NY, 12809. A funeral service will follow the calling hours at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Deb Peacock officiating. A reception will follow the services in Sheridan Hall.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Argyle.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

Memorial donations in Sibyl’s name can be made to the Argyle Methodist Church, 14 Sheridan Street, Argyle, NY 12809.