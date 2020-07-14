April 25, 1924 — July 10, 2020
HUDSON FALLS—Shirley (Yarter) Johnston, 96, formerly of Feeder St. passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Saratoga Hospital.
Born on April 25, 1924, in Hudson Falls, she was the daughter of the late Leo and Annabelle (Sheehy) Yarter.
Shirley was a 1942 graduate of Hudson Falls High School. Following graduation, she married the love of her life, Robert M. Johnston at St. Mary’s Church Rectory in Hudson Falls on November 29, 1942. He passed away on December 16, 2015, after 73 wonderful years of marriage.
Shirley worked for a number of years at Color Tech Litho, formerly The Post-Star Printing Department, in Glens Falls, retiring in 1986.
She was a communicant of St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church in Hudson Falls and her enjoyments included gardening, traveling and crossword puzzles.
In addition to her parents and husband, Shirley was predeceased by her sister, Virginia Carson and her brother, John “Jack” Yarter.
Survivors include her three children, Thomas H. Johnston and his wife, Cynthia, of Wilton, Marcia E. Bolesh of University Place, Washington and Barbara A. Hunt and her husband, Willis, of Bennington, Vermont; 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Because of the current health care crisis, a memorial service will be conducted at a future date.
Rite of Committal will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband.
Memorial contributions, in her memory may be made to BCARC (Berkshire County Down Syndrome), 395 South Street, Pittsfield, MA 01120 or the American Heart Association, 4 Atruim Drive #100, Albany, NY 12205.
Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
