April 25, 1924 — July 10, 2020

HUDSON FALLS—Shirley (Yarter) Johnston, 96, formerly of Feeder St. passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Saratoga Hospital.

Born on April 25, 1924, in Hudson Falls, she was the daughter of the late Leo and Annabelle (Sheehy) Yarter.

Shirley was a 1942 graduate of Hudson Falls High School. Following graduation, she married the love of her life, Robert M. Johnston at St. Mary’s Church Rectory in Hudson Falls on November 29, 1942. He passed away on December 16, 2015, after 73 wonderful years of marriage.

Shirley worked for a number of years at Color Tech Litho, formerly The Post-Star Printing Department, in Glens Falls, retiring in 1986.

She was a communicant of St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church in Hudson Falls and her enjoyments included gardening, traveling and crossword puzzles.

In addition to her parents and husband, Shirley was predeceased by her sister, Virginia Carson and her brother, John “Jack” Yarter.