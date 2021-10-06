March 15, 1927—Aug. 9, 2021

EPPING, NH — Shirley Ward Barson Clough, age 94, of Epping, NH passed away on August 9, 2021 due to complications from COVID.

Shirley was born in Glens Falls on March 15, 1927. She graduated from Glens Falls High School – Class of 1945.

Shirley worked for a number of years at Continental Insurance in Glens Falls and later spent several years working for the Joy Department Store in South Glens Falls.

She was an active member of the South Glens Falls United Methodist Church for many years before moving to New Hampshire to spend more time with her oldest daughter.

While living in South Glens Falls, she made several lifelong friends as part of a group called The MOB (Moms On Bikes). As matriarch of the family, she was known by many names — Mom, Ma, Gram, Nanne, Mema and no matter what name was thrown her way she felt the love behind it. She was always extremely supportive of her children and rarely ever missed one of their extracurricular activities whether that be a birthday party, sporting event, concert or play.

Shirley was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth (Jack) Clough, her father Clarence Ward, mother Mary Ward, brother Bob Ward and sister Betty Ward McDougall.