September 19, 1929 — June 8, 2019

GREENWICH — Shirley S. Murphy, 89, a resident of Fort Hudson Nursing Home, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 8, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on Sept. 19, 1929 to the late Chester B. and Dorothy S. Skiff.

Shirley was well educated throughout her life, earning degrees from Skidmore College, SUNY Albany and Keuka College. She retired as the assistant professor of management at Skidmore College. Shirley was a member of the United Church of Greenwich, where she served as an elder, American Association of University Professors, AARP, Battenkill Country Club and the American Association of University Women. Throughout her lifetime she took great joy in serving others on many different college committees. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, gardening, knitting and reading.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, William Murphy.

Survivors include her two daughters, Smith Ann (Robert F.) Wright of Greenwich and Elizabeth J. (Seth) Murphy of Lake Oswego, Oregon; one son, Patrick (Christine) Murphy of Corinth; five grandchildren, Mary, David, Joshua, Hannah and Hope; three great-grandchildren; sister, Beverly (John) Lyttle; brother, Milton E. (Betty) Skiff; and several nieces and nephews.

There will be no calling hours.

Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

Memorials can be made in her memory to the Easton-Greenwich Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 84, Greenwich, NY 12834; or The Greenwich Fire Department, 60 Hill St., Greenwich, NY 12834.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St., Greenwich.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.

