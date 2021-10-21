Oct. 30, 1925—Oct. 18, 2021

ARGYLE — Shirley Peregrim, 95, passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021, at the Granville Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.

Born on October 30, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Jay and Margaret (Coon) Saunders.

She was a devoted wife to Paul Peregrim whom she married on May 24, 1981. They spent a wonderful 40 years together until his passing in August 2021.

Shirley enjoyed spending time with family and friends, along with puzzles, birds, feeding stray cats, and many years working with her husband Paul as they did carpentry work together. She had many pleasures, but her greatest enjoyment was her love of candy as she was well known for her candy drawer.

In addition to her parents and husband, Shirley was predeceased by her first husband, Albert Guilder, her son, Roy Guilder, her stepsons, Kenny Peregrim and Paul Peregrim, Jr. and her brother, Lyle Saunders.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Elwaine Guilder, Ron (Susan) Guilder, Bonnie (Walter) Caprood, Ralph (Rene) Guilder; her stepchildren: Ed (Chris) Peregrim, Byron (Karen) Peregrim, Keith (Suzie) Peregrim; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; her sister, Daisy McCollum; and several nieces, nephew; and cousins.

At Shirley’s request there will be no calling hours.

Services and burial will be conducted at the Prospect Hill Cemetery, 41 County Route 47, Argyle, NY 12809 on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 2 p.m.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Shirley’s daughter-in-law, Sue, who cared for her and was by her side as she passed.

To leave online condolences or to view Shirley’s Book of Memories please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.