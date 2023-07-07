Feb. 11, 1929—July 3, 2023

GREENWICH — Shirley Montemurro, 94, a resident of Cynthia Meadows, passed away peacefully Monday, July 3, 2023 surrounded by her daughter and son-in-law.

Born Feb. 11, 1929 in Unadilla, NY she was the daughter of the late George and Thelma (Eckerson) Gras.

Shirley had a great childhood, despite being born during the depression. She had a large family, lived through a lot of hardships, but remained happy and positive. She enjoyed cooking spaghetti, baking, watching TV, old movies and the news, crossword puzzles, spending time with her family, family reunions, Thanksgiving, eating out, a good cup of coffee, and the color blue.

She worked for many years as a housekeeper at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her three brothers: George, Gerald and Donald; one sister, Barbara Grimes; and son-in-law, Robert Stout.

Survivors include her son, Stephen (Susan) Montemurro of Port Orange, FL; two daughters: Nancy Stout of Hudson Falls and Lisa (Kevin) Towne of Greenwich; sister, Betsy Robinson; sister-in-law, Wilma Gras; brother-in-law, Thomas Grimes; six grandchildren: Sam (Kelly), Wendy (Gil), Bryan (Elizabeth), Heather (Jarid), Jillian (Michael), and Michael (Erica); 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; as well as her lifelong friend, Constance Tilley; and her friends at Cynthia Meadows.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Flynn Bros., Inc., Funeral Home, 80 Main St., Greenwich. Burial will follow in the Greenwich Cemetery.

Friends may call on Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

The family would like to extend a thank you to her Hospice Nurses (Angels on Earth) and the T3 Medical Staff at Glens Falls Hospital.

Memorials can be made in her memory to Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

Remember Shirley while enjoying a nice lunch out or a cup of coffee.

“Beginnings are scary, endings are usually sad, but it’s the middle that counts the most . . . Just give hope a chance to float up” from Hope Floats.

Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.