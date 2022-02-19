Dec. 5, 1933—Feb. 17, 2022

PITTSBORO, NC — Shirley (McCabe) Burgess passed away at the Bryan Hospice Home of UNC Health Care in Pittsboro, NC on Feb. 17, 2022. She was 88 years old.

She was born on Dec. 5, 1933, in Lawrence, MA to Charles Joseph and Gladys Gertrude (Fox) McCabe. She graduated from Dracut, MA High School, in 1951 and from Baldwin Wallace College in Berea, OH in 1955, earning a bachelor of science in education.

In 1955, she married Rev. E. Clayton Burgess, Jr. In 1963, they moved to South Glens Falls, NY where they served the United Methodist Church for many years.

Shirley began her teaching career in 1955 at the Sudbury, MA Public Schools. In the early 1960’s, she joined the South Glens Falls Central School District and taught kindergarten and first grade as a part of the inaugural group of teachers at Tanglewood Elementary School. She retired in 2002. She was proud that she had taught more than 1,000 children to read.

Shirley traveled to Ghana and the Dominican Republic volunteering for medical missions; she loved to travel abroad. In her later years, she enjoyed knitting, reading, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by two children: Rebecca (Douglas) Brigham of Cary, NC, and Joanna (Ross) Burgess-Stocks of Apex, NC; and two grandchildren: Meghan and Jack Brigham. She was predeceased by a third grandchild, Anna Rose Brigham. Shirley was loved by many friends in the Glens Falls, NY and Apex/Cary, NC areas, including Albert Reddy a long-time friend.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in memory of Shirley M. Burgess to Baldwin Wallace University, School of Education 275 Eastland Road, Berea, OH 44017 or https://www.b-wcommunity.net/give/.

Fond memories and expressions of condolences may be shared online at www.apexfuneral.net for the Burgess/Brigham family.