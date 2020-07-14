Shirley May Havens

Shirley mostly enjoyed cooking, reading cookbooks, and making up her own recipes, she was a superb cook. She always had a house full of family, friends, and neighbors and there were always lots of picnics down by the creek. She loved reading, doing crossword puzzles and watching TV, especially the Wheel of Fortune and America’s Got Talent. Shirley had a very sharp mind. She was an artist and loved drawing and painting, especially portraits of children. She had a large collection of cookbooks, dolls, dishes of children and animals, and teapots. Shirley also loved spending time on the family farm with the variety of numerous pets and farm animals. She especially loved her faithful devoted Maltese dog, Lily, and her black llama, Hummer. Shirley was a very generous, quiet, kind, compassionate, caring, honest and devoted person. She especially loved children and animals. Shirley was an incredibly special person.