Aug. 19, 1925 — July 11, 2020
HUDSON FALLS — Shirley May Havens, 94, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Glens Falls Hospital after a brief illness surrounded by her loving family.
Born on August 19, 1925, in Fort Edward, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Eva (Trombley) Mullen.
On May 4, 1947, Shirley married Malcolm Duane Havens at St. Joseph’s Church in Fort Edward. They lived happily married for 70 years on their little farm in Hudson Falls until his passing in December of 2016.
She was a majorette in her younger years for the Vagabonds Bugle and Drum Corps in Fort Edward.
Shirley worked at the Farm Bureau and worked at the General Electric Company in Fort Edward during World War II. She retired after working for several years in the cafeteria at the Dix Avenue School in Hudson Falls.
She especially loved spending time with her family. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.
Shirley mostly enjoyed cooking, reading cookbooks, and making up her own recipes, she was a superb cook. She always had a house full of family, friends, and neighbors and there were always lots of picnics down by the creek. She loved reading, doing crossword puzzles and watching TV, especially the Wheel of Fortune and America’s Got Talent. Shirley had a very sharp mind. She was an artist and loved drawing and painting, especially portraits of children. She had a large collection of cookbooks, dolls, dishes of children and animals, and teapots. Shirley also loved spending time on the family farm with the variety of numerous pets and farm animals. She especially loved her faithful devoted Maltese dog, Lily, and her black llama, Hummer. Shirley was a very generous, quiet, kind, compassionate, caring, honest and devoted person. She especially loved children and animals. Shirley was an incredibly special person.
Besides raising her own family, she also was a mother to Donna (Harrington) Giacobbe and Dawn (Therrien) Landsiedel. There were always endless stories, lots of humor and laughter at Malcolm and Shirley’s house and all the children loved to go there to play and ride horses.
In addition to her husband, Malcolm, her parents, and her mother and father-in-law, Shirley was predeceased by her identical twin, Charlotte (Mullen) Forte and her husband, Richard; her sisters, Jean (Mullen) Havens and her husband, Raymond, Jane (Mullen) Godfrey and her husband, James; her brother, Charles “Coochie” Mullen; her brother-in-law, Hugh Hudson; her nieces, Heidi (Havens) Goodsell and Candace (Forte) Schaperjahn; her nephews, Timothy Forte, Robert Havens, and Patrick Mullen; as well as her son-in-law, William Heslin III and her sister-in-law, Elsie O’Donnell.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter Darlene Havens Piper of Schaghticoke; her sons, Jeffrey Havens and his wife, Mary of Hudson Falls, and Christopher Havens of Hudson Falls who resided with her; her grandchildren, Heather Havens and her longtime companion, Dr. John O’Connor of Hudson Falls, Jessica (Havens) Thorn and her husband, Adam of Deer Park, and Karen Havens of Portland, Maine; her great-grandchildren, Michael Carpenter and Alexander Thorn; her sisters-in-law, Joan (Hess) Mullen of Fort Edward and Janet (Havens) Hudson and her longtime companion, Howard Brown of Schenectady; her brother-in-law, Curtis Havens and his wife, June of Inverness, Florida. Shirley is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors including, Donna and Dr. Joseph Giacobbe, Dawn and Curren Landsiedel, and the D’Angelico’s and the Bishop’s, especially Marty.
At Shirley’s request there will be no calling hours.
A graveside service will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Fort Edward.
Memorial donations in Shirley’s memory can be made to the S.P.C.A. of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.
The family wishes to say a special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff in the E.R. and on Tower 6 at Glens Falls Hospital.
Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To view Shirley’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.