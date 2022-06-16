June 30, 1939—May 31, 2022
On May 31, 2022 Shirley Mae Wilson passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Shirley was born in Cincinnati, OH on June 30, 1939. She was the eldest of three daughters born to Harold and Amanda Petty.
While still in high school she met and eventually married the love of her life Bruce Wilson. Together they had two children Mark and James. In 1970, they moved to Queensbury, NY where they ran a family business and raised their family.
A friend of Bill’s, a big sister, a golfer and a regular bridge player she had many friends and friendly acquaintances. Her heart was flooded with joy with the birth of her granddaughters Grace and Hannah Wilson, who along with the rest of the family, will miss her dearly.
A Christian memorial service will be held in Florida on June 18, 2022 and a Celebration of Life party will be held in Queensbury at a later date. The family suggests memorials take the form of a random act of kindness in her name.
