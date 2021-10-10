Shirley Mae (Liebig) Lowery

She is preceded in death by her parents Walter and Cora, and her brothers Roger Liebig, Kenneth Liebig, and sisters-in-law Barbara and Mitzi. She is survived by two daughters: Saundra Everhart and Nancy Lowery (Michael Acosta); a son Gary Lowery; her granddaughter Kathleen Everhart; two brothers: Glen Liebig (Mary) and Robert Liebig (Barbara); her favorite and only sister Alice Villeueux (Rolland); and nieces and nephews too numerous to name. She also leaves behind her dear friend for life Ruth Goodrich. She will be missed by all of us.