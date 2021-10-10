Oct. 21, 1937—Sept. 6, 2021
EL PASO, TX — Shirley Mae (Liebig) Lowery, 83, died September 6, 2021 in El Paso, TX. She was born in upstate New York to Walter and Cora (Burch) Liebig and was a devoted daughter, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
She had a full career as an RN, loved her garden, actively volunteered at her local theatre company and library, and traveled extensively.
She is preceded in death by her parents Walter and Cora, and her brothers Roger Liebig, Kenneth Liebig, and sisters-in-law Barbara and Mitzi. She is survived by two daughters: Saundra Everhart and Nancy Lowery (Michael Acosta); a son Gary Lowery; her granddaughter Kathleen Everhart; two brothers: Glen Liebig (Mary) and Robert Liebig (Barbara); her favorite and only sister Alice Villeueux (Rolland); and nieces and nephews too numerous to name. She also leaves behind her dear friend for life Ruth Goodrich. She will be missed by all of us.
A graveside service will be held at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.