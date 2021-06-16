Jan. 31, 1929-June 12. 2021

SALEM — Shirley M. Valastro 92 years old of Battenkill Woods Way, Salem, NY, formally of Birdsall Rd., Queensbury, NY passed from this life in to the arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus following a short illness. When Shirley took her last breath she was with her loved ones in the home of her daughter Linda Pike.

Born on January 31, 1929, Shirley was the daughter of Leon and Florence (Shovah) Gandron. Shirley was a loving wife, mother grandmother, great grandmother and great-great-grandmother.

Shirley enjoyed visiting with family and friends, watching the birds at the feeders, going for boat rides with her husband, reading her Bible, and praying for others. She loved the Lord with all her heart. She loved people and was a great encourager. Shirley was mainly a stay at home mom, but for a few years worked for the Queensbury School cafeteria.

Shirley was predeceased by her husband Joseph A. Valastro who died on January 24, 2019, her parents Leon and Florence Gandron, a brother Donald Gandron, two sisters: Anita Stewart and Marjorie Timms.