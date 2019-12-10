{{featured_button_text}}
Shirley M. Rathbun

July 1, 1936 — Dec. 7, 2019

WHITEHALL — Shirley M. Rathbun, 83, of Upper Turnpike, passed away on Dec. 7, 2019 in the Albany Medical Center, following a short illness.

Shirley was born on July 1, 1936 in Whitehall, the daughter of the late George E. and Helen E. (Beecher) Rathbun.

Shirley was the secretary for the Layden and Layden Law offices in Whitehall where she worked for 40 years before the Layden’s retired. She went on to work at Whitehall Plywood and the Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church as office secretary.

She is a lifetime member of the North Granville United Methodist Church. Shirley enjoyed working on crossword puzzles and doing needlework.

She is survived by her two brothers, Donald Rathbun and his wife, Roberta, of Golden, Colorado; Leslie Rathbun and his wife, Kathie, of Victory Mills, a sister Dorothy Rathbun of Hartford; her five nephews, David, Robert, Eric, Kristoffer and Brett Rathbun as well as her niece Lara Rahn and many cousins.

Family and Friends may call from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday Dec. 12, at the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY.

Burial will be in the spring in the North Granville Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to the North Granville United Methodist Church, 10344 Route 22, North Granville, NY 12854 or Skenesborough Emergency Squad, P.O. Box 333 Whitehall, NY 12887.

Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family of Shirley Rathbun, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Service information

Dec 12
Visitation
Thursday, December 12, 2019
1:00PM-3:00PM
Jillson Funeral Home Inc
46 Williams St
Whitehall, NY 12887
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Shirley's Visitation begins.

Tags

Load comments