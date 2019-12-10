July 1, 1936 — Dec. 7, 2019
WHITEHALL — Shirley M. Rathbun, 83, of Upper Turnpike, passed away on Dec. 7, 2019 in the Albany Medical Center, following a short illness.
Shirley was born on July 1, 1936 in Whitehall, the daughter of the late George E. and Helen E. (Beecher) Rathbun.
Shirley was the secretary for the Layden and Layden Law offices in Whitehall where she worked for 40 years before the Layden’s retired. She went on to work at Whitehall Plywood and the Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church as office secretary.
She is a lifetime member of the North Granville United Methodist Church. Shirley enjoyed working on crossword puzzles and doing needlework.
She is survived by her two brothers, Donald Rathbun and his wife, Roberta, of Golden, Colorado; Leslie Rathbun and his wife, Kathie, of Victory Mills, a sister Dorothy Rathbun of Hartford; her five nephews, David, Robert, Eric, Kristoffer and Brett Rathbun as well as her niece Lara Rahn and many cousins.
Family and Friends may call from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday Dec. 12, at the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY.
Burial will be in the spring in the North Granville Cemetery.
Contributions may be made to the North Granville United Methodist Church, 10344 Route 22, North Granville, NY 12854 or Skenesborough Emergency Squad, P.O. Box 333 Whitehall, NY 12887.
Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.
