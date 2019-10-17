March 24, 1930 — Oct. 15, 2019
LAKE LUZERNE — Shirley M. (Ralph) Bovee, 89, of Lake Luzerne, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 after a short illness, with her family by her side.
Born on March 24, 1930 in Corinth, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Gladys Irene (Veile) Ralph.
Shirley married Gerald Bovee on Sept. 24, 1948 in Corinth and the couple resided in Lake Luzerne for many years. He passed away Aug. 6, 1986 following 37 years of marriage.
She was first employed as a seamstress at Cluett-Peabody Shirt Factory in Corinth, and then worked as a waitress in several locations in Corinth and Lake Luzerne for many years.
Shirley was a longtime active member of the First United Methodist Church of Corinth and looked forward to her Sunday attendance with her longtime friend, Dorothy “Dot” Atwell. She also was a member of the William J. Varney American Legion Auxiliary for several years.
She was an avid crafter and enjoyed sewing, scrapbooking, gardening and quilting. Last but not least, Shirley loved being with family and friends, shopping and taking trips.
Besides her husband, she was also predeceased by one son, Gerry Bovee; one daughter, Debra A. Bovee; a sister, Barbara Barber; and a grandson, Christopher Dingman.
Survivors include three children, Kristine Dingman (John), Michael A. Bovee (Shawn) and Norman L. Bovee (Sandra); one brother, Harold “Smokey” Ralph of Lake Luzerne; as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews; as well as a longtime companion, Edward P. Bovee.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held at Day Center Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
The family wishes to thank High Peaks Hospice, the staff at Saratoga Hospital and the people that sat with Shirley for their kindness and compassionate care given to her during her illness.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to High Peaks Hospice, 9 Glenwood Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804; or the First United Methodist Church, 243 Main St., Corinth, NY 12822; or the charity of one’s choice.
