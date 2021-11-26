Shirley M. Miller

Aug. 15, 1931—Nov. 20, 2021

CORINTH — Shirley M. Miller, 90, of Maple Street, passed away Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 after a short illness.

Born on Aug. 15, 1931 in Corinth, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Laura (Cahill) Woodcock.

Shirley graduated from Corinth Central School in 1948. In 1950 she married the love of her life, Robert E. Miller. They were married for 64 wonderful years, Robert passed away in 2014 and has been patiently sitting on a bench waiting on her arrival.

In Shirley’s early years of life, she was a good archer and an avid bowler, bowling in many leagues. Through the years she came to enjoy cross-stitching, plastic canvassing and loved reading romance novels. The most important thing in her life was her family. She loved them all dearly and nothing gave her more pleasure than spending as much time with them as she could.

She is predeceased by her parents, Albert and Laura Woodcock; her husband, Robert E. Miller and one son, Kim R. Miller.

Left here to cherish her memory are two children: Sheri Crandall (David) and Brian Miller (Marcia); six grandchildren: Stacey Martina (Jon), Gregory Morey, Joe Miller (Kerri), Rian Miller, Ashley Miller (Zack) and Lindsey Scofield (Bill); twelve great-grandchildren: Jack and Gracie Martina, Tyler and Charlie Morey, Cody, Joey, Keira and Kaylin Miller, Connor and Graysen Ives, Marlie White and Vivian Casey; and one great-great-grandson, Noah Morey.

Shirley’s life was a rich and full one and she was loved and will be missed by many.

By Shirley’s request, graveside services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth, NY.