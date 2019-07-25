September 11, 1918 — July 22, 2019
SYRACUSE — Shirley M. Fruehwirth, 100, of Syracuse, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019. Raised in Fulton, Shirley resided in North Troy, Ballston Spa and Lake Luzerne. Shirley graduated college from Oswego Normal School, where she met the love of her life, the late Joseph Fruehwirth. They were married for 63 years and had two children, John and Lynn. Shirley taught for 30 years in New York schools and influenced the lives of generations of students who still remember her fondly. An enthusiastic bridge player, she was always on the move, finding new friends and new activities, and brought a cheerful and determined spirit to everything she did. In retirement, Shirley enjoyed travel and tennis, winters in Florida and a love of painting and spending time with her husband and family. She remained active into her 90s and lived independently until age 99. In her later years, she loved mystery novels, knitting afghans and spending time with family. A gregarious storyteller, Shirley lit up the faces of her family and friends with a wink and a smile, or a confidential nod. Always an avid correspondent, she maintained her large circle of friends with letters until her last year. She will be remembered as a beloved wife, mother and teacher. Survivors include her children, John Fruehwirth and Lynn (Douglas) Greenwood and her grandson, Ryan.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, July 25, at The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Church, 259 East Onondaga St., Syracuse. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton. Online condolences may be expressed at CarterFuneralHome.com.
