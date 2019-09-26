April 6, 1930 — Sept. 23, 2019
LAKE GEORGE — Shirley M. Horstman, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, 89, of Lake George, passed away on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. She was born on April 6, 1930 in Glens Falls, the daughter of the late Basil and Anna (Garrow) Seeley. Growing up, one of Shirley’s favorite pastimes was roller skating with her friends. She enjoyed playing the piano and singing. She had a beautiful voice. Shirley also liked attending fitness classes and time spent fishing with her husband, Fred. Her greatest joy of all was spending time with her children and grandchildren.
After high school, her first job was working for The Post-Star in the classified department, later becoming a bookkeeper for the Ramada Inn in Queensbury and finally a dining room manager at the Lake George Ramada Inn.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Frederick A. Horstman; her brothers, Junior and Robert Seeley; and her sister, Patricia Potvin.
Shirley is survived by her daughter, Kathy LeBarron (Gary) of Queensbury; son, Tim Ryan (Sandi) of Glens Falls; son, Gary Ryan (Donna) of Lake George; daughter, Maggie Hoopes (Kam) of Bolton; stepdaughter, Debbie Linguanti (Tony) of Florida; stepson, Ron Horstman (Krissy) of Florida; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; cousin, Marilyn Stonge of Queensbury; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 in memory of Shirley.
Arrangements are under the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, Queensbury.
To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
