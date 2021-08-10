Nov. 8, 1930—Aug. 4, 2021
WHITEHALL — Shirley M. DeLorme, 90, passed away on August 4, 2021, in the Fort Hudson Nursing Center in Fort Edward, following a short illness.
She was born on November 8, 1930, in Whitehall, the daughter of the late Alva and Blanche (LaPierre) Jennette.
In her early years, Shirley worked at J.J. Newbury’s, Scott’s Furniture Store both in Whitehall. She then worked for Metro Mail in Rutland, where she retired. Shirley enjoyed working at Perry’s Dinner after her retirement.
Shirley’s many enjoyments were word search puzzles, watching the western channel, bowling, bingo, going to the casino, watching her favorite football team the New York Giants and spending time with family.
Besides her parents she is predeceased by her brothers Ronald, Leslie, Robert, Stanley and her nephew Earl Carswell.
She is survived by her son Leslie DeLorme and his wife Barbara of Hudson Falls; her sister Connie Carswell of Whitehall; several nieces and nephews; and her good friends: Mirnah and Liza Prendergast of Chatham MA.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Jillson Funeral Home, Inc., 46 Williams Street, Whitehall, NY 12887.
Shirley requested there be no calling hours. A graveside service will held at a later date in Greenmount Cemetery in Whitehall. A funeral notice will appear in the Post Star to announce the day of graveside service.
Les and Barb would like to thank the staff at Skenesborough Harbor for all their loving care and support over the years that Shirley lived there. Also a thank you to the staff of Fort Hudson Nursing Center for their care, kindness and support during Shirley’s short stay.
Shirley loved animals so the family has suggested that contributions in her name can be made to SPCA of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804 or your local shelter in Shirley’s name.
Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.
