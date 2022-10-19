June 11, 1940—Oct. 11, 2022

WHITEHALL — Shirley M. Ashline passed away on Oct. 11, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital with her family by her side.

Shirley was born on June 11, 1940 to Edward Gordon and Viola (Lindsay) Gordon in a house in Whitehall. She graduated from Troy High School.

She married Eugene Ashline on May 21, 1960 and together they had five children. She worked at the Silver Diner for many years until they closed.

Shirley loved camping, crocheting blankets for all the new babies, board games, cards, cooking, crossword puzzles, bingo and spending time with her family.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband of 52 years, Gene, her brothers: Donald and Earl Gordon, her daughter Wendy Ashline and her son Craig Ashline. She is survived by her son, Geno Ashline (Tammy); and her daughters: Kristen Aubin (Al) and Marlo LaWare (Phil); she’s also survived by her 12 grandchildren: Jason, Craig, April, Adam, Fallon, Wendy, Reiva, Cricket, Lindsay, Al, Emily and Isabella; along with 25 great-grandchildren, with one on the way. Shirley is also survived by her sister, Joyce Holman; and several nieces and nephews.

At her request, there will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, blankets can be made and donated to the organization “Now I Lay Me Down to Sleep,” for families of babies born sleeping. Shirley participated in April and planned on participating again in October.

Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home, Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY 12887

Online condolences made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.