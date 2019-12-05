{{featured_button_text}}
Shirley Louise (Campbell) Metthe

Feb. 12, 1924 — Dec. 2, 2019

SCHROON LAKE — Shirley Louise (Campbell) Metthe, 95, passed away at 1:09 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at home, surrounded by family.

She was born Feb. 12, 1924, in Raynham, Massachusetts to Herbert G. and Matilda M. Campbell.

Shirley was predeceased by her husband, Robert H. Metthe; and four brothers, Donald, Kenneth, Lawrence and Robert.

She is survived by her children, Pam of Honolulu, Hawaii, Robert Jr. (Mary) of Schroon Lake, Ruth (David) of Schroon Lake and Maureen (Todd) of Hamilton, Ohio; 10 grandchildren, Jenna, Robert III, Aaron, Ashley, Annie, Austin, Matthew, Rebecca, Nicole and Claire; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Shirley graduated from Raynham High School and married Bob on Feb. 19, 1945. In the late 1950’s, after visiting Schroon Lake in the Adirondacks, they bought a motel and operated it side by side for 27 years. Shirley ran the coffee shop connected to the motel. Everyone remembers Shirley’s wonderful pies.

Bob and Shirley were founding members of Mountainside Bible Chapel. Her husband Bob was involved in the construction of the church and served for many years as chairman of the deacons. Shirley was known for always being there to fill in wherever needed, Sunday School teacher, nursery, and hospitality events.

The Metthe home was always open and welcoming. Over the years many people sat around their dining room table enjoying Shirley’s wonderful meals. Shirley was known as kind and sweet, a good listener, hard-working and always looking for a need to meet.

A celebration of her life will be held in the summer.

Memorial contributions can be made to Mountainside Bible Chapel Renovation Project.

