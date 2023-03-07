Aug. 3, 1933—Feb. 27, 2023

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Shirley (King) DeFoe, 89, passed away on Feb. 27, 2023 at Glens Falls Hospital after a relatively brief battle with cancer.

Shirley was a longtime resident of Easton, where she served as Town Clerk for several years.

She then moved to Summit Lake in Argyle before hitting the road for 20 years as a full-time RVer. During that time, she traveled through all lower 48 states as well as Alaska.

Following the death of her husband Roger in 2018, she took up residence at Prestwick Chase in Saratoga until declining health forced her to move to Home of the Good Shepherd in South Glens Falls in December of 2022.

Shirley was born to Otis and Ruth King in Lake Placid, NY, where she and Roger attended high school. She also attended Mildred Elley where she received secretarial training.

After her years as Town Clerk, she went to work for Washington County Public Health, where she stayed until her retirement in 1989. Shirley was an avid gardener and also enjoyed baking, sewing and knitting. She actively supported her children’s participation in Boy Scouts and 4-H and also helped out with dinners and fundraising activities at Easton Methodist Church and the Easton Fire Department. She was a volunteer on the Easton Rescue Squad for several years.

Shirley is survived by her four children and their spouses: Gordon (Shirley) DeFoe of Meriden, NH, Alice (Ed) Astle of Swanzey, NH, Ronald (Cathy) DeFoe of Becket, MA, and Gerald (Kathy) DeFoe of Adams, NY. She is also survived by eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; as well as her younger brother, Roger (Karen) King of Saranac Lake, NY. She is predeceased by her brother, Douglas of Tupper Lake, NY.

At Shirley’s request there were no services. At a later date, Shirley’s and Roger’s ashes will be interred in the King family plot at Lake Placid Cemetery in a private ceremony. The family asks that anyone wishing to commemorate Shirley’s life make a donation to their local hospice organization or animal shelter.