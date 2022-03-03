Dec. 18, 1947—Feb. 27, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Shirley June Kingsley, 74, passed away Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, after a short illness, surrounded by family.

Born Dec. 18, 1947, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of Edgar and June (Waldron) McLaughlin.

She grew up in North Creek, NY, attended Johnsburg Central School, and was a member of the Class of ‘65.

Shirley married Robert Kingsley on June 20, 1970, in Warrensburg, NY.

She would go on to become a homemaker and start her own cleaning business in the late 1980s.

Shirley’s passions in life include her faith, spending time with family (especially her grandchildren), and her beloved dog Gizmo. She was a kind, thoughtful, and selfless woman.

She loved to shop for gifts for others, as giving brought her the most joy.

Shirley supported orphaned children in Haiti for many years, it remained a priority right up until the end.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was predeceased by her son Matthew Kingsley; sister, Patricia Whitty-Cleveland; and in-laws, Harriet and Harold Kingsley.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Robert Kingsley of Queensbury; children: Paul Kingsley of Queensbury, Kim Kingsley and Alex Owusu of Latham,

Joseph Kingsley of Queensbury, and Adam and Rene Kingsley of Hunter, NY; grandchildren: Joey Kingsley of Latham, Sarah Owusu of Latham, and Matthew Kingsley of Hunter, NY; brothers: Ted McLaughlin, and Pat McLaughlin; nieces: Ingrid and Samantha; nephews: Michael and Sean; family friends: Jamie Kingsley of South Glens Falls, Polly and Pete Lathrop of Hebron; her beloved dog Gizmo; and also, many beloved grand-nieces/grand-nephews.

A memorial service will be held at Calvary Family Worship Center, 100 Sherman Ave., Glens Falls, NY 12801, on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 1 p.m. with Assistant Pastor John Chamberlain, officiating.

A graveside ceremony will be held in the spring.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Dr. Edwards, Dr. Coates, and the team at Albany Medical Center, for their amazing support and compassionate care. They made a difference.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to Love a Child https://loveachild.givingfuel.com/gen-donation.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.