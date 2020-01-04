Jan. 5, 1935 — Jan. 1, 2020

GREENWICH — Shirley Isabelle (Reynolds) Robertson, 84, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on Jan. 5, 1935, in Hartford, she was the daughter of the late Merritt Reynolds Sr. and Ruth (Huggins) Reynolds.

She was a graduate of Argyle Central School, Class of 1953 and Albany Business College. Shirley was a stenographer at General Electric Co. in Hudson Falls and had the pleasure of meeting Ronald Reagan. For more than 30 years, she was the Greenwich correspondent for The Post-Star. In memory of her great grandmother, Isabella McGeoch Huggins, she assisted in the publication of the McGeoch book in 1999. She was a member of the Argyle Presbyterian Church.

Shirley married James Henry Robertson at the Hartford United Methodist Church on Oct. 22, 1955. They spent 41 years together until his passing in December 1996.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Shirley was predeceased by her siblings, Dorothy Reynolds, Merritt Reynolds Jr., Eleanor McClenning, Beverly Liddle and Robert Reynolds; and her brother-in-law, Raymond Getty.

