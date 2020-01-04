Jan. 5, 1935 — Jan. 1, 2020
GREENWICH — Shirley Isabelle (Reynolds) Robertson, 84, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Glens Falls Hospital.
Born on Jan. 5, 1935, in Hartford, she was the daughter of the late Merritt Reynolds Sr. and Ruth (Huggins) Reynolds.
She was a graduate of Argyle Central School, Class of 1953 and Albany Business College. Shirley was a stenographer at General Electric Co. in Hudson Falls and had the pleasure of meeting Ronald Reagan. For more than 30 years, she was the Greenwich correspondent for The Post-Star. In memory of her great grandmother, Isabella McGeoch Huggins, she assisted in the publication of the McGeoch book in 1999. She was a member of the Argyle Presbyterian Church.
Shirley married James Henry Robertson at the Hartford United Methodist Church on Oct. 22, 1955. They spent 41 years together until his passing in December 1996.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Shirley was predeceased by her siblings, Dorothy Reynolds, Merritt Reynolds Jr., Eleanor McClenning, Beverly Liddle and Robert Reynolds; and her brother-in-law, Raymond Getty.
Left to cherish her memory include her children, Sue Robertson of Delmar and Hank Robertson of Salem; twin grandchildren, Christopher and Caitlyn Robertson and their mother, Dawn; her sister, Carolyn Getty; her brothers-in-law, Bob Liddle and Jack McClenning; her sisters-in-law, Naomi Reynolds and Betty Reynolds; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
At Shirley’s request there will be no calling hours.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at the Argyle Presbyterian Church, 48 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809.
A reception will follow in Fellowship Hall.
Burial will be conducted in the spring at South Argyle Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Shirley’s memory can be made to the Argyle Presbyterian Church DVD Services, P.O. Box 66, Argyle, NY 12809 or to Greenwich Interfaith Fellowship Tournament, P.O. Box 124, Greenwich, NY 12834.
