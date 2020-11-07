Aug. 27, 1935—Nov. 5, 2020

WHITEHALL—Shirley (Hilder) Epifanio 85, passed away on Thursday November 5, 2020 at the Slate Valley Center in Granville, NY.

Born on August 27, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Minnie Hilder. Besides her parents she is predeceased by her husband Vincent Epifanio, her sisters: Betty (Richard) Hebert, Janice (George) Card and brother Raymond (Patricia) Hilder.

Shirley is survived by her brother William (Ann) Hilder; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Shirley worked as a custodian for the Whitehall BPOE Elks Lodge for over 50 years.

She loved playing bingo, card games, and spending time with her family.

Special thank you to her nieces: Tammy Miner, Becky Stone, and Cheri Golden, for taking care of her for over four years.

Family and friends may call from 5 PM-7 PM on Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Tuesday November 10, 2020 at the Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church in Whitehall, with the Rev. Brien Lehnert officiating. The family respects all COVID 19 guidelines, Mask use is required at both the funeral home and the church.

Memorial contributions in Shirley’s name may be made to the Whitehall BPOE Elks, 5 Elks Way, Whitehall, NY 12887