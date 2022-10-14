July 15, 1925—Oct. 4, 2022

FUQUAY VARINA, NC — Our dear mother, Shirley Garcia, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. She had 97 years of life starting in Lake Placid, NY in 1925.

As the daughter of Vance and Bernice Wells, she was the second oldest of seven and raised in Wilton, ME.

Joe and Shirley were married in 1946 and soon after had their first child. The family first lived in the towns of Mineville and Port Henry before settling down in Lake George, NY.

Mom was ever present in raising her four children throughout their lives. Shirley was the perfect mother and wife, from tending to all our daily needs, to being committed to our individual sporting events. She was a great cook and had a passion for gardening and birding.

Shirley also worked as a secretary for an ice cream company, co-owned and operated a hot dog stand with Dad, and for many years worked as a teacher’s aide at the Lake George Elementary School.

Mom spent her remaining years with her daughter, Terry, first in Plattsburgh, NY and then in Fuquay Varina, NC. She enjoyed learning all the new and different flowers and birds native to the area.

Shirley was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Michael Murray. She is survived by her four children: Steve (Karen), Michael (Gail), Joseph (Carole), and Terry; as well as eleven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe, her sister, Connie, and her brothers, Bob, Butch and Art.

To honor our mother’s wishes, we will be celebrating her life at the 2023 annual family reunion in Maine during the month of August. There, she will be rejoined with our dad and they can rest peacefully together again. She will live on in our unique memories of her and the ways she touched all our lives.