May 5, 1931—Nov. 4, 2021

NORWICH, VT. — Shirley G. Winslow, 90, of Willey Hill Road, passed away Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born on May 5, 1931 in Corinth, NY, she was the daughter of the late Lewis and Elsie Mae (Young) Cady.

Shirley graduated from Corinth High School in 1948.

She was a member of the Corinth First United Methodist Church.

Shirley married Ernest C. Winslow on July 24, 1949 in Corinth and the couple first resided in Corinth and then lived in Malone, NY for several years. During their retirement they resided in Melbourne, FL for 20 years. Most recently, they have lived with their son, Lee in Norwich, VT. She was employed as the dental assistant for her husband, Dr. Ernest Winslow in several locations, including Corinth, Malone, Champlain and Saratoga Springs. She also was active in the family ski business for many years.

Shirley was an avid skier and enjoyed embroidery, ceramics and cooking. She had a lifelong love and appreciation for music and, during her youth, was a violinist and first chair with the Corinth High School Orchestra. Shirley also enjoyed Scrabble, playing cards and enjoyed swimming.

Survivors are her loving husband of 72 years, Ernest Winslow; three children, Lee N. Winslow (Jan) of Norwich, VT., Jeffrey N. Winslow (Colleen) of Corinth and Lynn A. Howard (Roy) of Rouses Point; one sister, Sandra Tucker of Corinth; seven grandchildren; Cady, Stephen, Christopher, Randy, Danielle, Michael and Jamie; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Corinth Rural Cemetery, Rt. 9N, Corinth.

The family wishes to thank Bayada Hospice of Norwich, Vt., and her private caregivers for their kindness and compassionate care given to Shirley during her illness.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to Bayada Hospice of Norwich at www.bayada.com or the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org and since Shirley was an avid reader all her life, the Corinth Free Library, 89 Main St., Corinth, NY 12822.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.