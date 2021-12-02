Sept. 22, 1924—Nov. 26, 2021

GLENS FALLS — Shirley E. Gorman, 97, passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born on September 22, 1924 in Glens Falls, NY, she was the daughter of the late Franklin Linehan and Eleanor (Bourgeau) Linehan.

Shirley was always involved in her children’s and grandchildren’s activities. She was our “in house” caterer to all our family gatherings and celebrations.

Later in life, she spent her time finding interesting merchandise for her “This and That” Shop, which was below the family business, Gorman Shoes.

Shirley remained active throughout her life, traveling to visit her six children and their families. This involved many baptisms, graduations, weddings and sporting events all across the country. All of Shirley’s children and their families cherished her presence and she will always be in their hearts and memories.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was predeceased by her husband Joseph P. Gorman and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Survivors include Shirley’s six children: Joseph P. Gorman, Jr. of Bradenton, FL, Mary Ellen Sullivan and husband Peter of Plattsburgh, NY, Kathy Gorman of Hudson Falls, NY, James Gorman of Hudson Falls, NY, Donna Allen and husband Scott of Bradenton, FL and Sharon LaBelle and husband Colby of Queensbury, NY. Also surviving Shirley are fourteen grandchildren: Peter and Diane Sullivan, Keith and Kim Sullivan, Steven and Heather Sullivan, Kevin and Adrienne Sullivan, Michael and Leah Gorman, Rachel and Jay Hodge, Dominique Dube and companion Huso, Natasha and Hunter Shoemaker, James and Jeannine Gorman, Megan and Peter King, Jessica and Jason Cook, Joshua Hooper and fiance Jessica, Ryan Allen, Erik Allen; and twenty-nine great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 27, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Annunciation Church, Aviation Rd., Queensbury, NY.

Burial will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville, NY.

In lieu of flowers, any remembrance can be made to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

