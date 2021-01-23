MELROSE—Shirley Carknard Boyce, 90, died Thursday afternoon, January 21, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving children.

Shirley was a graduate of Hoosic Valley Central School and Hudson Valley Community College. She worked as a dental assistant and was the Dental Clinic Manager at the Stratton VA Medical Center in Albany for 22 years. She then served as a volunteer at the VA Hospital for several years.

Shirley enjoyed Blue Grass music festivals and camping with her family and camping club friends. Shirley was a proud mother of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and enjoyed their family get-togethers.

Shirley was pre-deceased by her husband of 56 years, William H. Boyce, Jr. who died on October 4, 2003 and all of her siblings including sisters Mari Wood and Rita Geren as well as brothers Stephen, Chester, LeRoy, Vincent and Harold Carknard.

She is survived by daughters: Jacqueline (Daniel) Fitzpatrick of NH, Wilma Lee Boyce and sons William T. (Fran) Boyce, and Charles Boyce of Melrose and Daniel (Trish Krom) Boyce of Greenwich; grandchildren include: Laura Fitzpatrick, Carrie Young, and Jonathan Boyce; great grandchildren include: Kendal and Olivia Young and Lainey, Kailey and Hannah Boyce; also surviving is her dear sister-in-law Beverly Boyce; and several nieces and nephews.