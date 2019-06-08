{{featured_button_text}}

Nov. 29, 1930 — June 4, 2019

FORT EDWARD/CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. — Shirley Callahan, 88, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 in Clearwater Beach, Florida.

Born Nov. 29, 1930 in Fort Edward, New York, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Hazel (Porter) Callahan.

Shirley was employed for many years as a bookkeeper for Washington County before she retired to Florida. Even after her move south, she enjoyed keeping up with all the “goings-on” with all her friends in New York by reading Poststar.com from Florida.

She was a communicant of St. Joseph’s Church where she was a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas Count Morrissey Chapter.

Shirley will be greatly missed by her many friends in Florida and Fort Edward along with several cousins.

Friends may call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 10, 2019 at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph’s Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward following the calling hour.

Rite of Committal will follow Mass at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Fort Edward where Shirley will be laid to rest next to her parents.

Donations in Shirley’s memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Shirley Callahan
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments