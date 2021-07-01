BURLINGTON, NC — Shirley (Burl) Sipos, 90, passed away on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 in Burlington, NC where she was living with her daughter and granddaughter. She was born in Clinton County, NY to the late Gilbert and Gladys (Prevost) Burl and was married to George S. Sipos, who passed in 2000.

Shirley retired from Caldor’s Department Store after many years of service. She was also a member of the local Elks Club along with The Adirondack Red Wings Booster Club. Shirley was a huge fan of the Red Wings hockey team. She also enjoyed watching football and Nascar, her favorite driver of course being Dale Earnhardt, Sr. Although Shirley’s pride and joy were her two fur babies, Abe and Bella.

She is survived by her daughter, Eleanor Burlingame; granddaughter, Tiffini Burlingame; brother, Bobby Shea; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband George Sipos, son-in-law Reginald Burlingame, her parents, sisters: Pearl Kowalski and Maude Daniels, brothers: Robert Burl, Donnie Burl, Norman Burl, Ulysses Burl, Ernest Burl and Arthur Burl.

Shirley will be buried alongside her husband at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, NY on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 11:00 AM.

You may offer condolences and sign the register book at the funeral home or online at www.lowefuneralhome.com.