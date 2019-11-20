QUEENSBURY — Shirley Brindzak was 101 when she passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at 2 Victoria, Wesley Health Care Center in Saratoga Springs.
She attended and graduated from Coraopolis High School in Pennsylvania, class of 1936.
Shirley was the youngest of eight children born to and raised by Anna and Vaclav Soucek, formerly of 11 Brook St., Caraopolis, Pennsylvania.
She was predeceased by sisters, Libby Trocine, Vlasta Hayes and Alice MacAlone; and brothers, James, John, Chester and Michael Soucek.
She was also predeceased by her husband, Andrew Brindzak in 2009.
She is survived by her daughter, Shirley Kathryn (James) Salerno; a granddaughter, Lauren (Dominic) Trippodo; and granddaughter, Valerie (Dennis) Rompa. Also surviving are four great-grandchildren, Jillian Pebler, Natalie Pebler, Camille Trippodo and Cole Rompa.
She had many interests such as gardening, playing ballads on her keyboard and painting in acrylics and watercolor. She also loved square dancing and danced for many years. But her main purpose in life was the wellbeing of her family, to whom she was completely devoted.
She will be sorely missed.
A graveside ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at 2 Victoria for their wonderful care and family support.
In loving memory of Shirley, donations can be made to the Salvation Army of Glens Falls, 37 Broad St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804; or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
