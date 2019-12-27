Aug. 17, 1934 — Dec. 24, 2019

PUTNAM STATION — Shirley Bain Randall, of Putnam Station, passed away on Dec. 24, 2019.

She was born on Aug. 17, 1934, the youngest of 12 children, born to William H. and Margaret O'Connor Bain. She was their last surviving child and the widow of Samuel B. Randall.

Her children are Barbara (Jerry) Greer, Sherry (Ken) Kuhl, Rusty (Marie) Moore and Randy (Peggy) Moore. She loved her 10 grandchildren, Karla Vigliotti, Jada Beaudet, Jessyka Peeters, Patrick Moore, Erika Kuhl, Jeff Greer, Matt Moore, Kris Kuhl, Allen Moore and Amy Smith. In addition, she had 18 precious great-grandchildren, Gabe and Kam Vigliotti, Madison and Emma Beaudet, Samee and Lexee St. Denis, Colten and Mayzee Peeters, Addy and Evie Greer, Riley Moore, Kaedence, Addy and Cooper Moore, Raegan, Cashton, Kelton and Deakon Smith. She held a special place in her heart for her friends, Annie and Bill.

Shirley graduated from Fulton Montgomery Community College as a registered nurse and worked at Moses-Ludington Nursing Home for many years retiring as assistant director of nursing. Her career choice of nurse and caregiver are a testament to her dedication to humankind.

