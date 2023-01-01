Oct. 27, 1948—Dec. 29, 2022

CAMBRIDGE — Shirley B. Chicoine, 74, of Cambridge, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born in Cohoes October 27, 1948, she was the daughter of the late William Vanier, Sr. and Elizabeth Cutry Vanier.

Shirley was a 1966 graduate of Cohoes High School. She had worked for the New York State Police in Albany as an administrative assistant for 20 years. Shirley then worked at the Mary McClellan Hospital in Cambridge and later at the Law Office of Dunnem & Imhof and retired from the Law Office of John Imhof in Cambridge in 2000.

Shirley was a member of St. Patrick’s Church in Cambridge, the Captain Maxson Post 634 American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. She was a Brownie and Cub Scout Leader as well as a member of the Red Hat Society. and enjoyed gardening, craft making, traveling, boating and swimming on Hedges Lake. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and family.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was predeceased by a sister, Marion Hayes and a brother, William Vanier, Jr.

Shirley is survived by her husband of 53 years, Girard “Tony” Chicoine; her children, Anthony Paul Chicoine of Glens Falls and Marcy Chicoine Armstrong of Shushan. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Delaney Grace Armstrong, Kathan Robert Armstrong, Sawyer Warren Armstrong and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours are 5-7 pm on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home, 73 West Main St., Cambridge.

A funeral service will be at 9 am Friday, January 6, 2023 at the funeral home with Rev. Peter Tkocz officiating.

Interment will be at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville.

All are welcome to a reception at the family home at 4912 O’Brien Way, Cambridge, NY 12816 following the services.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad, 37 Gilbert St., Cambridge, NY 12816 or the Northeastern Association of the Blind, 301 Washington Ave., Albany, NY 12206.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.