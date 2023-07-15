Shirley Ann McIntosh
Jan. 10, 1946 - July 10, 2023
CAMILLUS — Shirley Ann McIntosh, 77, of Camillus, NY, passed away on July 10, 2023, at St. Camillus Rehabilitation Center.
Shirley was born Jan. 10, 1946 in Utica, NY, the daughter of the late Franklin and Winifred Hicks. Shirley graduated from Canton High School in 1964, and continued her education at Canton ATC and later completed her nursing education at BOCES. She is retired from a career in nursing at Glens Falls Hospital in Glens Falls, NY.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Susan Pabst; and her brother-in-law, Donald Hall.
Left to cherish her memory are her two children: Cynthia Jenkins (Bill) of Jordan, NY, and Edward (Lori) Childs of Fort Myers, FL; two grandsons: Danny DePugh of Canastota, NY, and Justin DePugh of Jordan, NY; as well as two great-granddaughters: Gianna and Khaleesi. She is survived by two sisters: Rhoda Hall of Fort Edward, NY, and Kathryn (Thomas) Roche of Burnt Hills, NY. She is also survived by a niece and nephews.
Graveside service to be held at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury, NY, on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 11:00 a.m.
Arrangements by the B.L. Bush & Sons Funeral Home in Camillus, NY. Please sign her guestbook at www.BLBUSH.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.