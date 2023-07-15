Shirley Ann McIntosh

Jan. 10, 1946 - July 10, 2023

CAMILLUS — Shirley Ann McIntosh, 77, of Camillus, NY, passed away on July 10, 2023, at St. Camillus Rehabilitation Center.

Shirley was born Jan. 10, 1946 in Utica, NY, the daughter of the late Franklin and Winifred Hicks. Shirley graduated from Canton High School in 1964, and continued her education at Canton ATC and later completed her nursing education at BOCES. She is retired from a career in nursing at Glens Falls Hospital in Glens Falls, NY.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Susan Pabst; and her brother-in-law, Donald Hall.

Left to cherish her memory are her two children: Cynthia Jenkins (Bill) of Jordan, NY, and Edward (Lori) Childs of Fort Myers, FL; two grandsons: Danny DePugh of Canastota, NY, and Justin DePugh of Jordan, NY; as well as two great-granddaughters: Gianna and Khaleesi. She is survived by two sisters: Rhoda Hall of Fort Edward, NY, and Kathryn (Thomas) Roche of Burnt Hills, NY. She is also survived by a niece and nephews.

Graveside service to be held at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury, NY, on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements by the B.L. Bush & Sons Funeral Home in Camillus, NY.