April 26, 1933 — Sept. 28, 2019
BRANT LAKE — Shirley Ann Hayes, 86, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 with the music softly playing, surrounded by her loving caretakers and family.
Born April 26, 1933 in Friends Lake, she was the daughter of the late William and Bessie (Twiss) Hill.
Shirley worked several years for Warren County Social Services. She also served for several years on the Town Board and was clerk for the Town of Horicon. She was a busy woman, a very hard worker and also a bookkeeper for her son’s business, Berness Bolton Excavating Company in Brant Lake. Shirley was a lifelong member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church.
Shirley loved to travel to exotic places and even rode on a camel. She enjoyed her car rides in her red convertible with the top down. She had strong faith with the Lord and believed in the power of prayer. When you think that there is no hope left, God reaches down and says “take my hand and let me lead the way. Be still and know that we can do this together.” Amen.
You have free articles remaining.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husbands Berness J. Bolton Sr. and Robert Hayes; and five brothers, Francis, Wilfred, Richard, William and Walter Hill. Survivors include her son, Berness J. Bolton Jr. of Brant Lake; two grandsons, Berness J. Bolton III of Brant Lake and Zachary Bolton of Chestertown; her beloved brother, Steven (Hilda) Hill of Warrensburg; her four beloved sisters, Phyllis Dalaba of South Glens Falls, Elaine (Dave) DelSignore of South Glens Falls, Carol (Fred) Schumacher of Auburn, Maine and Glenda Stanley of Hudson Falls; many nieces and nephews; and her pug, Lucky.
A very special thank you to Alon, Bridget, Melissa and Susan for providing Shirley with special loving care around the clock.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family under the direction of Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Pine St., Chestertown.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to one’s favorite charitable organization.
To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Hayes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.