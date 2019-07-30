Nov. 10, 1942 — July 20, 2019
QUEENSBURY and WHITEHALL — Shirley Ann Forth, 76, passed away on July 20, 2019 after a long illness, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family.
Shirley Ann was born on Nov. 10, 1942 in Whitehall, she was the daughter of late William and Anita Gandron Stewart.
After graduating from Whitehall high school, Class of 1960, she moved to Glens Falls where she lived and started a family. Besides raising a family, she managed various hotels and motels in the surrounding area. Before retiring, her proudest accomplishment was working for her special friend, Charley Wood, managing the Villas at Sun Castle on Lake George. Her title was “Keeper of the Castle.”
The devastation of losing her two sons took a toll on her health. She lived as she chose in the quiet and peaceful space of her home with her “fur babies,” Chessie, Sukie, Jackson, Hollie and a very special companion, “Brass” her African Grey Parrot.
Left to honor her memory is her sister, Dixie Terry; one niece, Tammie (Terry) Chamberlain; her nephew, Chad Potter; three great-nieces, Megan and Brooke Chamberlain and Chiara Potter; one grandson; three great-granddaughters; a very special aunt, Shirley Valastro; several cousins and special friends.
Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her two sons, Bobby and Greg.
Shirley Ann will be remembered for her sense of humor and her generous loving spirit.
At her request, there will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at the Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church in Whitehall, with the Rev. Rendell Torres, Pastor officiating. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Whitehall.
Arrangements are under the care of Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall.
The family would like to thank the staff on Tower Two in the Glens Falls Hospital and also the care and compassion received from the High Peaks Hospice team.
The Family has suggested that donations can be made in Shirley Ann’s Name to High Peaks Hospice, 79 Glenwood Ave., Glens Falls, NY 12801; or the Charles Wood Cancer Center, 100 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.