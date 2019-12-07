Sept. 17, 1939 — Dec. 3, 2019
QUEENSBURY — Shirley Ann Bardwell-Lewis died at home on Dec. 3, 2019, after a short illness, under the unwavering care of her loving daughter-in-law, Jill Lewis.
Born Sept. 17, 1939 in Schenectady, New York at the home of her maternal grandparents, Thomas and Florence Kelly. Shirley was the first born of six children to Ralph Sr. and Zella Bardwell of Granville, New York.
Shirley graduated from the Hartford Central School in 1957. She married and moved first to Connecticut and then to Garden Grove, California. In 1975 she divorced and returned home to New York. It was then that she began her working career, first in sales and design of kitchens and baths for Woodbury Lumber Co. in Queensbury. From there, as an accounting clerk, she held positions with Hercules, Inc., Ciba Geigy Corp., Northern Homes, Inc. and Travelers Insurance to name a few, retiring in 2004.
Shirley was predeceased by her mother and father as well as her younger brothers, Robert and Wallace Bardwell.
You have free articles remaining.
She is survived by two sons, Donald (Kim) Lewis of Santa Ana, California and Robert (Jill) Lewis of East Greenbush, New York; brothers, Ralph Jr. (Jo Ann) Bardwell of Queensbury, Lewis (Carol) Bardwell of Hartford, New York; and sister, Sunny (Craig) Sweet of Queensbury; seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
The following quote explains Shirley’s final wishes: “When I come to the end of the road and the sun has set for me, I want no rites in a gloom-filled room. Why cry for a soul set free? Miss me a little bit, but not too long and not with your head bowed low. Remember the love that we once shared. Miss me, but let me go, for this journey we all must take, and each must go alone. It’s all a part of the Master’s plan, a stop on the road to home. When you are lonely and sick of heart, go to the friends we knew and bury your sorrows in doing good deeds. Miss me, but let me go.”
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes to express its heartfelt thanks to Community Hospice of Rensselaer County, with extra-special thanks to Nurse Grace and Health Aid Bree who made it possible for Shirley to shake this mortal coil on her own terms, with the same dignity and grace in death as in life. Also, a huge thank you to the St. Peters ALS Regional Center in Albany which gave unlimited support with nothing expected in return. If any of Shirley’s friends or family is so inclined, please consider a donation to either organization in her name.
At Shirley’s request, there will be no services. All arrangements have been entrusted to the Robert M. King Funeral Home in Granville, NY. Spring interment will be in the family plot at Morningside Cemetery, Hartford NY.
To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at the robertmkingfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.